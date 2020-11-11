WATCH | Best selling author John Connell urges Longford people to shop local this Christmas

Longford best-selling author, John Connell, is lending his support to the Longford Leader's #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford this Christmas campaign.

In his Irish Independent column, John, has already highlighted the importance of shopping locally and looking after our own communities and many thanks to him for supporting the #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign.

WATCH | Jimmy Jests gives the #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign his seal of approval

The second instalment in John’s memoir trilogy, The Running Book, was launched recently and it picks up where he left off in The Cow Book.

“The book is the story of a marathon run through Longford,” John explained.

“In it, I talk about the history of the area from ancient Celtic times to the modern day and in it I explore the role of the British empire in the lives of all its former subjects including the Irish and how we must remember this history.

“I also talk about running and running greats in the sport such as Sonia O’Sullivan and, finally, it is a book about the nature of happiness and how for all of us it can be attained by movement.

“I want people, especially in the hard time of Covid, to fall in love with movement again, be it walking or running. Getting out on the road or track is going to make all the difference in the next few months to people’s mental health.”

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie