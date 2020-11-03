Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Maxi Zoo, Unit 6 Block F, N4 Axis Center, Longford Town, Co. Longford. N39 WP74



Tel: 043 334 96 93

There’s nothing nicer than knowing there’s someone by your side

We want you to know that we are here for you and your furry friends.

As we provide an essential service, our stores will continue to be open daily.

Check out www.maxizoo.ie for information on our location and opening hours.

2. Breffni Arms Hotel, Arva, Co Cavan.



Tel 049 4335127

Email: info@breffniarms.com

Website: www.breffniarms.ie

A family run business in Arva, Co Cavan. Our commitment is to your safety during Covid 19.

Log onto Facebook: @breffniarmshotel to view our takeaway menu.



3. Torc Cafe & Foodhall, New Street, Longford



Tel 043 33 48277

Order online: www.torcchocolates.ie

Chocolate Gift Boxes and Sweet Treats Galore.

4. Kanes Travel, 27 Ballymahon Street, Longford



Tel: 043 33 34500

Email: info@kanestravel.ie

'The best choice in holiday and flight deals around the world'

Due to Level 5 restrictions, we are working remotely

Visit us on: www.kanestravel.ie



5. Caelo Ri Jewellers, 70 Main Street, Longford



Tel 043 33 46136

Extensive range of beautiful jewellery

Leading brands of Ladies and Gents watches.

Check out our Facebook: @caelori

or view our website on www.caelorijewellers.ie

We are available for Click and Collect !

