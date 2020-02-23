GALLERY| Huge support for fundraiser walk in aid of Legan family

The communities of Legan, Ballycloughan and surrounding areas, gathered together in large numbers at Legan GAA grounds on Sunday, February 16, to show their support for a fundraiser walk in aid of a local family who lost their home to a tragic fire.

The lives of the Mazurek family, Mickola, Wiola, Patrizia, Mia and Philip, were turned upside down in early January, after their family home was destroyed due to a fire. This resulted in the family losing not only their home, but also all of their worldly and treasured possessions.

This is what sparked the community-run fundraiser in aid of the family, with large numbers of the general public from the locality gathering on Saturday, January 18, to put the wheels in motion for a fundraiser walk.

Organisers said: “We held a community based meeting with a massive attendance and all agreed that to help provide the basic necessities for the Mazureks, we would host a fundraising 5K walk in Legan to help raise as much funds as possible.

“We ask all our friends and family to join us and show that community spirit can make a positive impact and difference to alleviate the misfortune this family has endured.”

The fundraiser was subsequently held on Sunday gone, with over 400 walkers participating and a raffle held following its completion. Cllr Paul Ross praised the ‘fantastic show of community spirit’ on the day.

He said: “The entire community rallied around with numerous donations and fundraisers held which, culminating in a 5 km walk and raffle.

“Thanks to everyone who helped out organising the day, donated, gave spot prizes and baked.

“It was a fantastic day for the parish and the Mazurek really are overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.”

Full details of what was raised as part of the fundraiser will be announced in due course.

