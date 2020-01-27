Meeting in Legan this week for family who lost their home to a tragic fire

The community of Legan & Ballycloughan are to host a meeting in the Legan clubhouse tomorrow, Tuesday January 27, with aims to push forward with plans for a fundraiser drive.

The meeting will take place at 8pm and will focus on recent efforts to organise a fundraiser walk in aid of the Mazurek family, who were recently left devastated after their home was destroyed by a fire. The latest meeting comes on the back of a recent meeting which was held in Legan on Saturday, January 18, which saw over 100 people attend to offer their support to the family.

The latest meeting will offer an update on plans for the fundraiser, which takes place on Sunday, February 16, with all welcome to attend and show their support.

For more on this story, pick up the latest edition of the Longford Leader - in stores on Wednesday (January 29).

Also read: Devastation for Longford family as plugged in charger leads to house fire