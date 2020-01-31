Community of Legan & Ballycloughan join arms in aid of local family who lost their home

On Saturday, January 18, the community of Legan and Ballycloughan came together to show support for a local family who lost their home to a recent tragic fire.

The Mazurek family, Mickola, Wiola, Patrizia, Mia and Philip, were left devastated after their home was destroyed in a recent fire. The family not only lost their home, which was rendered uninhabitable following the blaze, but also all of their personal belongings and treasured possessions.

Fortunately, none of the family were injured during the fire and to help them get back on their feet, the community came together with the view of hosting a fundraiser in their honour. A huge community based meeting was held in Legan on Saturday, January 18, with over 100 people in attendance. Everyone present agreed to organise a fundraiser 5k walk in the family’s honour.

Organisers said: “We held a community based meeting with a massive attendance and all agreed that to help provide the basic necessities for the Mazureks, we would host a fundraising 5K walk in Legan to help raise as much funds as possible.

“We invite our neighbouring communities, parishes, friends and family to attend this.”

All proceeds raised as part of the fundraiser walk will go directly to the Mazurek family to help them through this difficult time and to find their feet once more. The fundraising event will take place on Sunday, February 16, meeting at Legan GAA grounds. Refreshments will be served and a raffle afterwards.

“We ask all our friends and family to join us and show that community spirit can make a positive impact and difference to alleviate the misfortune this family have endured.” said organisers.