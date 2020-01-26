GALLERY| Glitz and Glamour at Fr Manning gaels dinner dance

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

It was a night full of glitz and Glamour in the Lough Rynn hotel on Saturday, January 18, as Fr Manning gaels held their annual dinner dance. 

With great food, music, dancing and wards presentations, a great night was had by all. 

Pictures: Syl Healy

Also see: Local stars honoured at Longford GAA Team of the Championship and player of the year awards