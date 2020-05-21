Big day at Co Longford Golf Club as tee to green action resumes

Co Longford Golf Club welcomed the return of golfing action on Monday, as their splendid course, having been closed for the previous seven weeks due to Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions, reopened.



Golf is one of few sports to restart in the country and the regulations are very detailed and the club will be adhering to them to ensure that members stay safe while playing golf at Co Longford Golf Club.



The full details of the protocols that are in place are available on the Co Longford Golf Club Facebook page with the following major ones highlighted here;

Only paid up members are allowed to play

Play is restricted to 3 Balls

Social Distance will be a major requirement

Single use of a buggy



The Club Management will be implementing the rules on behalf of the club and full cooperation is expected. In the end it will be down to the members to adhere to the rules as laid down by the golfers unions.

Course Work

The redevelopment of the lake at the 18th green has created a magnificent finish to our golf course and all of the work was carried out by our members on a voluntary basis.



It’s great credit to the efforts and skills of those members who gave of their time over several days to complete the project.

Thanks also to all the club members who helped to prepare the course for the reopening in relation to erecting signs and putting safety measures in place.



These are all tasks that require time and energy and someone must step forward on behalf of the membership to ensure that all these jobs are completed in time for our reopening.



Well done and thanks to the members who have helped out over the past number of weeks.



Golf Membership

The club is open to new members and there is a full list of membership categories available on the club website and an application form is available online.

Golfers are reminded that the club is unable to welcome visitors due to the Covid-19 regulations but there are some very attractive rates for new and returning members.



Check out the club website for more information.

