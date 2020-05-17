Strict protocols in place as golfing action resumes at Co Longford Golf Club on May 18

Co Longford Golf Club golf course reopens on Monday, May 18 having been closed for the past 6 weeks due to Covid-19.

It is one of few sports to restart in the country and the regulations are very detailed and the club will be adhering to them to ensure that our members stay safe while playing golf at Co Longford Golf Club.

The full details are published HERE with the following major ones to highlight;



* Only paid up members will be allowed to play

* Play is restricted to 3 Balls

* Social Distance will be a major requirement

* Single use of a buggy

* The Club Management will be implementing the rules on behalf of the club and full cooperation is expected.

Course Work

The members will not be disappointed with the condition of the course when they return as over the past number of weeks a great group of members have given a lot of their time to improve many parts of the course. There has been a major project on the lake at the 18th which will improve the hole as it’s our signature finishing hole. There has been major work carried out on cleaning the lakes on the course especially at the 6th and 12th holes where the islands have been cleared and tidied also. There has also been strimming and edging going on all over the course and a number of trees which have died due to disease have been cut down and cleared.

The amount of hours put in over the past number of weeks have been incredible and it has given the course staff the opportunity to concentrate on keeping the fairways and greens in top condition for play. Great credit and thanks must go to all the members who gave their time so willingly over those weeks. A special mention must go to Captain Colm Hughes and Head of Course Sean Considine for their constant leadership over this period.

To all who helped out there will be extra satisfaction when we get out to play next week although the odds are short on what members ball will be first into the lake at the 18th.



Golf Membership

The club is open to new members and there is a full list of membership categories available on the club website and an application form is available online Golfers are reminded that the club are unable to welcome visitors due to the Covid-19 regulations but there are some very attractive rates for new and returning members.







Ladies Club

We look forward to getting back out on the golf course in a few weeks time. In the meantime, get those clubs out of hibernation and as always keep safe.