National Canoeing and Kayak Week event in Longford
'Blueway - Do It Your Way'
Pictured launching the 'Blueway - Do It Your Way' event are l to r; Michael Nevin (Local Enterprise Office Longford), Paddy Mahon (Chief Executive Longford County Council), Jon Mackey (Canoeing Ireland), Bob Lacey (Inny Kayak Club) and Laura Doyle (Longford Sports Partnership) Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Canoeing Ireland and Waterways Ireland are running a 10k Blueway in Clondra on Saturday, August 11 as part of National Canoeing and Kayak Week.
Also read: Uncovering Longford's hidden gems
Participants can paddle the wonderful 10k Camlin Loop in a relaxed, friendly and safe environment.
It is hoped that there will be in and around 100 people on the water for this event.
Training will be provided. To register your interest, email pforde@longfordcoco.ie or tel 087 192 2479.
Also read: Longford IFC: Killashee beat Grattans to remain in contention for place in quarter-finals
Also read: Longford’s Darragh Greene equals personal best time with fantastic swim in European 50m Breaststroke semi-final
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on