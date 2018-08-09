National Canoeing and Kayak Week event in Longford

Canoeing Ireland and Waterways Ireland are running a 10k Blueway in Clondra on Saturday, August 11 as part of National Canoeing and Kayak Week.

Participants can paddle the wonderful 10k Camlin Loop in a relaxed, friendly and safe environment.

It is hoped that there will be in and around 100 people on the water for this event.



Training will be provided. To register your interest, email pforde@longfordcoco.ie or tel 087 192 2479.

