Breaking: Heatwave forces cancellation of €10,000 Longford Greyhound Derby Final

The heatwave we are experiencing has led to officials at Longford Greyhound Stadium announcing the cancellation of Friday's Longford Derby Final.

The Final of the Howard Wallace & Francis Murray Longford Derby, worth €10,000 to the winner, was due to take place this Friday (June 29).

Also read: Heatwave Update: Planned water outages to continue in Longford until Monday, July 2

However, following consultation with the IGB (Irish Greyhound Board) and veterinary advice, officials decided to cancel the event on welfare grounds.

The rescheduled final will take place on Friday, July 6.

Also read: Heatwave: Longford remains under weather warning as mercury continues to rise

Trap draw for the Final of the Howard Wallace & Francis Murray Longford Derby worth €10,000 to the winner:

T1. Jaytee Charlie

T2. Quare Hill

T3. Cabra Twister

T4. Cabra Hurricane

T5. Elusive Heights

T6. Fahy Ripley (M)