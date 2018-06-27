Breaking: Heatwave forces cancellation of €10,000 Longford Greyhound Derby Final

New date for final at Longford Greyhound Stadium is Friday, July 6

The heatwave we are experiencing has led to officials at Longford Greyhound Stadium announcing the cancellation of Friday's Longford Derby Final. 

The Final of the Howard Wallace & Francis Murray Longford Derby, worth €10,000 to the winner, was due to take place this Friday (June 29).

However, following consultation with the IGB (Irish Greyhound Board) and veterinary advice, officials decided to cancel the event on welfare grounds.

The rescheduled final will take place on Friday, July 6.

Trap draw for the Final of the Howard Wallace & Francis Murray Longford Derby worth €10,000 to the winner: 
T1. Jaytee Charlie
T2. Quare Hill
T3. Cabra Twister
T4. Cabra Hurricane
T5. Elusive Heights
T6. Fahy Ripley (M)