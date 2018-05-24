Over 160 Longford children taking part in Aldi Community Games National Festival at University of Limerick this weekend

Over 160 Longford children will participate in the first Aldi Community Games National Festival at the University of Limerick this weekend, Friday, May 25 to Sunday, May 27.



The second weekend is from August 17 to 19, also at the University of Limerick - the new home for the Aldi Community Games Festivals 2018 to 2020.



This year marks the second of a three-year sponsorship by Aldi Ireland to invest in and support the event for future generations.



Aldi Community Games aims to encourage and introduce young people to a love of sport and culture, focusing on participation rather than winning.



Many of Ireland’s celebrities, sporting heroes and world-famous actors have participated in Community Games, including Paul O’Connell, Saoirse Ronan, Olive Loughnane, Bressie, Niall Quinn and Sonia O’Sullivan.



The Longford participants, their coaches, managers, parents, guardians and supporters are looking forward to a memorable weekend in the Treaty County.



Longford participants at Aldi Community Games National Festival 2018 - Weekend One

GIRLS

Art

U-8 Aoibhinn Coffey (Ardagh Moydow Glen), U-10 Sarah Mulligan (Ardagh Moydow Glen), U-12 Niamh Hegarty (Kenagh), U-14 Elle Lynn (Mostrim), U-16 Alana Coughlan (Legan).

Handwriting

U-10 Aoibhe Kelly (Abbeylara - Mullinalaghta), U-12 Meadbh Reynolds (Dromard).

Model Making

U-12 Aoife Lee (Killoe), U-14 Jaimee Gilbride (Ballymahon Forgney).

Duathlon

U-15 Ella Hogan (Lanesboro).

Gymnastics

U-9 Grace Carberry (Ballymahon Forgney), U-11 Nicole Condron (Clonbroney), U-13 Sarah Keegan (Carrickedmond).

Indoor Soccer

U-13 Sorcha Campbell, Ava Hough, Robyn O'Neill, Mia Shannon, Eimear Igoe, Amy Finnegan and Sinead McKeon (Killoe).

Swimming

U-8 Freestyle Sarah Jane Fitzpatrick (Ardagh Moydow Glen).

U-10 Freestyle Selisha Swaris (Clonguish). U-10 Backstroke Faith Delaney (Clonguish).

U-12 Freestyle Grace O'Brien (Clonguish).

U-12 Backstroke Grace O'Donnell (Clonguish). U-12 Breaststroke Katie Manning, Rionagh McCormack, Grace O'Brien (Clonguish).

U-13 Squad Rachel Quinn, Alyssa Galligan, Katie Manning, Rionagh McCormack, Shauna Nolan, Grace O'Brien, Grace O'Donnell (Clonguish).

U-14 Freestyle Eve Masterson (Longford South). U-14 Backstroke Laoise Hanly (Lanesboro). U-14 Butterfly Clodagh Smith (Kenagh).

U-16 Freestyle Nia Bartram (Kenagh). U-16 Backstroke Grainne Donohue (Kenagh). U-16 Butterfly Aoife Leonard (Abbeylara - Mullinalaghta).

BOYS

Art

U-8 Eoghan Gilbride (Ballymahon Forgney), U-10 Aidan Harris (Kenagh), U-12 Tomas Mulligan (Edgeworthstown), U-14 Shane O’Hara Allen (Dromard).

Handwriting

U-10 Daniel Crilly (Clonbroney), U-12 Mark McSweeney (Ardagh Moydow Glen).

Model Making

U-10 Christopher Coughlan (Legan Ballycloughan), U-12 Luke Coughlan (Legan Ballycloughan), U-14 Eoghan Duncan (Ballymahon Forgney).

Duathlon

U-15 Dan Crossan (Clonguish).

Swimming

U-8 Freestyle Conor Brennan (Drumlish - Ballinamuck).

U-10 Freestyle Ashley Weafer (Drumlish - Ballinamuck). U-10 Backstroke Aryan Dzaei (Clonguish).

U-12 Freestyle Faryl Delaney (Clonguish). U-12 Backstroke Senan McSweeney (Clonguish). U-12 Breaststroke Jared Weafer (Drumlish - Ballinamuck).

U-13 Squad Faryl Delaney, Amyan Dzaei, David Masterson, Senan McSweeney, Daniel O'Brien, Dillon Swaris (Clonguish).

U-14 Freestyle Dylan Hanly (Lanesboro). U-14 Breaststroke Cian McCormack (Clonguish). U-14 Backstroke Caolan Meadows (Killoe). U-14 Butterfly Eamon Smyth (Kenagh).

U-16 Freestyle Niall Coppinger (Drumlish - Ballinamuck). U-16 Backstroke Daileach Ryan (Lanesboro) U-16 Butterfly Christopher Faherty (Clonguish).

U-16 Squad Alan Dzaei, Christopher Faherty, Cian McCormack, Diarmuid O'Donnell (Clonguish).

MIXED

Project

U-13 Leah Quinn, Alex Lee, Aoife Craig, Sarah Ivel (Killoe). U-16 Aileen Gordon, Conor Lyons, Ciara Merriman, Callum Gordon (Lanesboro).

Choir

U-13 Katie Bawle, Charlie Boardman, Sadie Boardman, Lili Brogan, Ciara Byrne, Sean Byrne, Rebecca Casey, Grace Cullen, Erin Donnelly, Grace Farrell, Lily Fox, Tom Fox, Megan Geraghty, Chloe Hopkins, Keira Hopkins, Jack Hopkins, Alice Kenny, Ava McDonagh and Amy Nolan (Newtowncashel).

Group Dance Irish Contemporary

U-12 Sinead Healy and Eva Kelly (Ballymahon Forgney).

Group Singing

U-12 Amy Dolan, Emma Flynn), Eimear Igoe, Rebecca Moorhead (Killoe). U-16 Aishling Farrell, Siobhan Kilduff, Katie Lynch, Emma Thompson, Leia Victory (Ardagh Moydow Glen).

Solo Music

U-12 Catriona Ryan (Edgeworthstown).

Solo Singing

U-16 Aishling Farrell (Ardagh Moydow Glen).

Group Music

U-12 Harry McCann, Tom McCann, Daniel Murphy, Rachel Murphy, John Sheridan, Chloe Spollen (Clonbroney). U-16 Cora Murphy, Nadine Smith, Sarah Doyle, Kayanna Green, Selina Greene, Donal Mulligan, Leila Noone (Mostrim).

Solo Recitation

U-12 Chloe Spollen (Clonbroney), U-16 Katie Lynch (Ardagh Moydow Glen).

Group Drama/Comedy

U-12 Niamh Brady, Caoimhe Connell, Patrick Connell, Nathaniel Flood, Ava Kane (Edgeworthstown). U-16 Maeve Brady, Caoimhe Crossan, Sarah Haughey, Elle Lynn (Mostrim).

Group Modern Dance

U-12 Robyn Dunne, Ava Finneran, Grace Harte, Rachel Keogh, Cliodhna Ni Mhaonaigh, Sorcha Ni Mhaonaigh (Killoe). U-16 Roksana Bialoszewska, Leah Farrell, Alannah Hannifin, Abigail Kane, Mia Kennedy Downes, Ella Whelan (Ballymahon Forgney).

Solo Dance (Modern & Disco)

U-12 Roisin Greene (Edgeworthstown), U-16 Leah Farrell (Ballymahon Forgney).

Culture Corner

U-15 Ailbhe Brady, Aisling Browne, Ella Grant, Aoife Halpin, Erin Ross, James Ross (Edgeworthstown).

Chess

U-16 Maria Corkery, Eoin Fallon, Colm Hoysted, Eliza Jane Pearman Howard, Nora May Pearman Howard, Paul Smyth, Christopher Trautt (Ardagh Moydow Glen).

Quiz

U-14 Amy Finnegan, Darragh Fitzsimons, Gerard Keogh, Ryan Keogh, Sinead McKeon, Tommy Tully (Killoe).

Debating

U-14 Callum Gordon, Conor Lyons, Daire Cox (Lanesboro).

