Killoe & Longford South win Community Games Futsal titles

Another fantastic week of sport with huge participation. This time it was the Futsal taking centre stage as the U-13’s battled it out for a chance at the Trim Quarter-finals.

No strangers to Leinster and National finals were the managers of Killoe Mark Leonard and Martina Igoe taking yet another team to county glory.

U-13 Girls: Killoe . . . . . . . 3 Carrickedmond . . . . . . . . 2

Two very well matched teams fought hard on Sunday in Kenagh with Killoe girls emerging victorious on this occasion. Amy Finnegan and Ava Hough were strong in defence and goalkeeper Sinead Mckeon played a clever game.

Mia Shannon and Eimear Igoe battled hard in midfield against strong opposition. Grainne Rooney and Robyn O’Neill were skilful when introduced.

It wasn’t meant to be for the Killoe Boys team as they were knocked out in the semi-finals against a smart Longford South who went on to the final



U-13 BOYS: LONGFORD SOUTH 4 Kenagh . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Kenagh with home advantage played great on a warm Sunday afternoon. Both teams put in a great effort, lots of shots from each side but with fine performances from both goalies, scores were low with Keenagh ahead, 2-1 with a few minutes left. Luckily for Longford South, after putting on severe pressure, Keenagh gave away a penalty, which left it 2-2 at the whistle sending the game into extra time. The effort continued in with two more goals from the Longford South boys leaving it 4-2. Longford South will now go on to represent Longford in the Leinster quarter-finals. Well done to the managers, Liam Oates and Alan Devlin, and to a fine group of boys for another entertaining and successful afternoon.

