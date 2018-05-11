Longford Community Games Endeavour Awards

Longford Community Games have teamed up with their official sponsors, Longford Credit Union, and the Longford Leader, to launch their new Endeavour Awards, which will be presented at their annual dinner dance in the Longford Arms Hotel on October 20.

Announcing details of the new awards, Community Games Chairperson, Joe Fox, said: "These awards will recognise and reward young and old within our communities who have experienced great difficulties in their everyday life and have come back to compete or are helping out as volunteers in Longford Community Games."

He emphasised that the awards are not centred on winning but are very much focused on acknowledging those who have overcome obstacles in their daily lives.

Nominations for the inaugural awards will be sought from the 17 Community Games' areas in the county.

Watch Also: #Watch: Special 80th birthday surprise for Longford Community Games President Patsy Kenny

A committee will select a shortlist of youth and adult nominees and then the overall winners will be decided through a public vote which will be organised with the help of the Longford Leader.

With this year's Community Games programme in full swing, Chairperson, Joe Fox paid tribute to their new sponsors, Longford Credit Union.

He said: "They are front and centre with local communities and are a wonderful fit for the Games. I'd also like to single out Longford Co Council who have really stepped up as we endeavour to move the Games to the next level in the county."

Read Also: Longford Community Games welcomes new sponsor Longford Credit Union