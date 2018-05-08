Longford athlete Cian McPhillips achieves historic record breaking time at IMC in Greystones
Talented Longford athlete Cian McPhillips has created history by becoming the first 17 year old ever to run under 3 minutes 50 seconds for 1,500 metres in Ireland.
The rising Longford AC star achieved the magnificent feat on Saturday, May 4 during the Senior Men's 1,500m A Race at the IMC (Irish Milers Club) in Greystones.
Cian finished fifth in a time of 3.49.85 and highly regarded Athletics Ireland coach Steven Macklin described Cian's run as 'the standout performance' of the meeting.
Great start to the season at yesterday’s @IrishMilersClub meet. Standout performance U17 athlete Cian McPhilips Longford AC running 3.49 1500m! Thanks to Michael & Susan for continuing to provide valuable race opportunities to Irish endurance athletes! ☘️ @irishathletics pic.twitter.com/2BH7hvxQp4— Steven Macklin (@coach_SM) May 6, 2018
The IMC was Cian's first outdoor race of the season. Cian's time - 3:49:85 - was just over 3 seconds off the national youth record (under 18) which Cian is still eligible for in 2019 and only 7 seconds off the national junior record (under 20) set by Longford's Ray Flynn in 1976.
Also read: Longford athlete Cian McPhillips produces yet another magical performance
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on