Longford athlete Cian McPhillips produces yet another magical performance

Cian McPhillips (Longford AC) starred at the Irish Life Health Juvenile Indoor Championships day 3 competition schedule as he recorded a huge championship best performance over 800m in the U-17 boys (today, Sunday, March 25).

Cian McPhillips broke the 1500m record last week and dominated once more in the 800m to record 1:52.67 which was also a European U20 Athletics Championship standard.

The Moyne CS student crossed the finishing line almost a full ten seconds ahead of second placed Tadgh Donnelly (Drogheda & District) 2:02.45, while Joseph O'Shea (Ashford AC) finished in third spot with a time of 2:03.03.

Full results from the action at AIT can be found HERE

The Longford schoolboy will continue to draw comparisons to the legendary Ray Flynn with performances such as today in Athlone Institute of Technology.

Also Read: Longford athlete Cian McPhillips smashes Irish record and gains European Championship qualifying time