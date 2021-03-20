Longford Athletics Club needs your help to build a fantastic new state of the art indoor athletic training facility in St Mel’s College.



Longford Athletics Club is continuing to work hard to raise the funds needed to build their ambitious new home in St Mel’s College.

The completed project will see the state-of-the-art indoor athletic facility becoming one of the most important sporting facility developments to happen in County Longford.



The facility will not only be extremely beneficial to the Longford Athletics Club and all its members but also to St Mel’s College and the many more sports clubs and community groups that will use the facility. All of Longford will benefit from this landmark project.



The club has received great support from the people of Longford for the project, but needs more help.



The club is into the last couple of weeks of their bond scheme promotion and really do need your help. Each €2,000 bond is fully repayable over 10 years and each bond will entitle the holder to enter a quarterly draw for €200 each year over the term of the bond.



Anyone that was involved in athletics throughout the 70's and 80's will know how much Mick Wall and John Fitzpatrick gave to Longford athletics over the years. They are enthusiastic supporters of our project and know the huge benefit it will have for Longford sport and St Mel’s College.



The pair are pictured here with the bonds they purchased to support the Longford Athletics Club project.

Fundraising Appeal

Many thanks to all who have purchased a bond to help us finance the costs of developing our proposed indoor facility at St Mel’s College. Over €130k of the €200k target has been raised in just the past six weeks.



We need your continued support to make our project happen which we hope to begin the construction of in April. The €2,000 bonds will be secure and repaid in full over 10 years. Bondholders will also be entered in a quarterly prize draw. Please help us if you can. Bond enquiries and requests to purchase can be emailed to bonds.longfordac@gmail.com

Our fundraising efforts are not limited to the bond initiative as we welcome all financial support to help us deliver our planned facility. A donation to the club or sponsorship are also most welcome.

If you can help us, please contact John Fitzpatrick (087 2334600), Donal Mulligan (089 2346530) or Sean Crossan (087 2639825).