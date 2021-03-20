GALLERY | Longford pupils go green for St Patrick's day at Scoil Mhuire NS, Newtownforbes

The pupils of Scoil Mhuire National School in Newtownforbes dressed up in the Irish colours and donned the shamrock on Tuesday morning ahead of the St Patrick's Day celebrations and pictured are Oliver Puvak, Amanda Puvakova and Jessica Neary

Conor and Gavin Donlon

Newtownforbes pupils go green for St Patrick's Day: Jamie and Lauren Ross

All set for the big at the school were Agnes and Maya Bolsakovs

Proud to be Irish at Newtownforbes NS: Owen & Daniel Donohoe

Uilliam, Caolan and Dáire Nolan

Ellie Rose and Emily McVeigh