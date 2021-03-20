GALLERY | Longford pupils go green for St Patrick's day at Scoil Mhuire NS, Newtownforbes
Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig
The pupils of Scoil Mhuire National School in Newtownforbes dressed up in the Irish colours and donned the shamrock on Tuesday morning ahead of the St Patrick's Day celebrations and photographer Shelley Corcoran was on hand to capture some images of occasion.
