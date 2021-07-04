Longford Leader gallery: Ardagh Moydow sponsored cycle through 180 townlands

Over the last sixteen months many community organisations have had to shelve their fundraising plans.

Events have been cancelled or postponed across the region as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we begin to emerge from the confines of the pandemic and we move through the different levels of government guidelines GAA clubs and community groups are devising creative ways of raising funds while being mindful of the risks of Covid-19.

One such event took place recently in Ardagh Moydow. The local GAA club, in an effort to raise funds, organised a sponsored cycle with a difference. The event entailed a cycle of 100km and limited it to twelve cyclists.

The real difference was that the cycle took place inside the border of Ardagh Moydow parish and the route included all 82 townlands in the parish.

Club Chairperson, Michael Lynch said, "We were delighted with the success of the cycle. The club wishes to thank all of those who helped out in any way, especially those who sponsored a townland or a cyclist."