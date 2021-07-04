Longford Leader gallery: Ardagh Moydow sponsored cycle through 180 townlands

Over the last sixteen months many community organisations have had to shelve their fundraising plans.
Events have been cancelled or postponed across the region as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As we begin to emerge from the confines of the pandemic and we move through the different levels of government guidelines GAA clubs and community groups are devising creative ways of raising funds while being mindful of the risks of Covid-19.
One such event took place recently in Ardagh Moydow. The local GAA club, in an effort to raise funds, organised a sponsored cycle with a difference. The event entailed a cycle of 100km and limited it to twelve cyclists.
The real difference was that the cycle took place inside the border of Ardagh Moydow parish and the route included all 82 townlands in the parish.
Club Chairperson, Michael Lynch said, "We were delighted with the success of the cycle. The club wishes to thank all of those who helped out in any way, especially those who sponsored a townland or a cyclist."
More News
Cllr Gerry Hagan has succeeded in convincing Longford County Council to bring forward the cutting of grass verges at dangerous junctions in the county
Two men are currently being detained at Longford garda station following an alleged theft at Tesco's earlier this evening.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.