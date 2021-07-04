Longford Leader gallery: Ardagh Moydow sponsored cycle through 180 townlands

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Over the last sixteen months many community organisations have had to shelve their fundraising plans.

Events have been cancelled or postponed across the region as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we begin to emerge from the confines of the pandemic and we move through the different levels of government guidelines GAA clubs and community groups are devising creative ways of raising funds while being mindful of the risks of Covid-19.

One such event took place recently in Ardagh Moydow. The local GAA club, in an effort to raise funds, organised a sponsored cycle with a difference. The event entailed a cycle of 100km and limited it to twelve cyclists.

The real difference was that the cycle took place inside the border of Ardagh Moydow parish and the route included all 82 townlands in the parish.

Club Chairperson, Michael Lynch said, "We were delighted with the success of the cycle. The club wishes to thank all of those who helped out in any way, especially those who sponsored a townland or a cyclist."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie