Bargains galore as antique furniture under the hammer in house clearances auction this weekend

Well-known auctioneers, Matthews of Kells, conduct a three-day 1,600 lot clearance auction this Saturday, November 28, Sunday, November 29 & Monday, November 30.

Entries include the full contents of Hurcle House, Collon, "Aideen' on Howth Head and 10 Elgin Road, Ballsbridge. The majority of the lots are to be offered without reserve.



Some interesting antique furniture, of all eras, will be under the hammer, as are gilded mirrors, old silver and jewellery, antiquarian books, rugs, porcelain and collectables.

"It was a mammoth undertaking, but we got it all catalogued in the end," said lead auctioneer Damien Matthews, "and worth the effort, super auction with great variety and value."

On asked how prices were holding up in the times that are in it, he replied, "Definitely bargains to be had, most definitely."

A live online auction event, the illustrated catalogue, and all further details, can be found on the auctioneer's website,

www.matthewsauctionrooms.com

For any additional enquiries please telephone 046 9240568.