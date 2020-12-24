GALLERY | Festive flair and lots of treats on offer at Mercy Ballymahon Christmas Fair

At the Mercy Ballymahon Christmas Fair on Thursday, December 18 were Kerry McNamara and Megan Hanley showcasing their beautifully crafted Christmas decorations

GALLERY | Festive flair and lots of treats on offer at Mercy Ballymahon Christmas Fair

Steven Bawle, Shaun McGrath and Dan O’Shea modelling their ‘Mercy Hats’ at the Mercy Ballymahon Christmas Fair on Thursday, December 18

GALLERY | Festive flair and lots of treats on offer at Mercy Ballymahon Christmas Fair

Mercy Ballymahon Christmas Fair: Pictured left to right; Katie Halpin, Ellyn Montgomery and Aoibhin Kelly produced their own homemade lip scrub

GALLERY | Festive flair and lots of treats on offer at Mercy Ballymahon Christmas Fair

Mercy Ballymahon Christmas Fair. Pictured left to right: Jack Sweeney, Reece Kenny and Luke O’Boyle with their product ‘Mercy Gloves’