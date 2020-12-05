GALLERY: Santa Claus lights up Longford for Christmas in 2016

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

There was great excitement in Market Square, Longford town in 2016 as Santa Claus officially switched on the Christmas lights.

The switching on ceremony brought the curtain down on a very successful Black Friday for the retailers of Longford town.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 restrictions meant there wasn't a public switching on ceremony this year, but here's some lovely photos from 2016 and if you spot yourself, why not tag yourself and your friends.....

To view the gallery, click on the arrow on the top right of each photo....Enjoy 

