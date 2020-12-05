GALLERY: Santa Claus lights up Longford for Christmas in 2016

Enjoying the festive atmosphere in Market Square at the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights were Shane, Conor, Ciaran and Aoife Spollen, with Faye and Moya Nowell. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Nicola Cox, Chris and Emily Kelly at the official switching on the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Anna McDonagh and Aoife Mulligan. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

'Well I wish it could be Christmas every day'.... Members of The Attic Choir performing Christmas carols and festive songs during the official switching on ceremony of the Longford Christmas lights in Market Square. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Attic Choir members performing some festive songs at the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Having fun at the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights were Aisling Toher, Fia and Theo Farrell. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Shania Joyce, Alanis and Kirsty Walsh at the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Longford Chamber of Commerce & Industry Derek Scanlon, Cllr John Browne, Cllr Seamus Butler, Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Padraig Loughrey, Kayla Loughrey, Cllr Peggy Nolan and Fr Tony Gilhooly at the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Kayla Loughrey, Cllr Peggy Nolan and Isabelle Cooke enjoying the festivities in Market Square, Longford. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Padraig Loughrey pictured Kayla Loughrey and Isabelle Cooke. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa to Longford were Eric and Rachel Huang, and Wilson Zhang. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Spreading festive cheer...Lilly Prunty, Rachel and Michaela Kelly at the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Santa, with Pat Keenan who is retiring, and Elves Christine Gaynor and Sarah Ryan. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Amar Amyhar, Luke Campbell, Worbi Lakatos, Adam Amghar, Chabane Anghar and Joad Aboalkader at the switching on of the Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Cillian McGrath and Rebecca Keogh were among the large attendance in Market Square, Longford for the official switching on the Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Pauline and Ronan Larkin, Lauren Denis, Haley Davis and Stephanie Quinn. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Casey Rowley, Fabienne Flanagan, Megan Lee and Luella McGinley at the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Padraig Loughrey with Santa and Graham McDonagh Reilly and Isabelle Cook who switched on the Longford town Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

In a winter wonderland... At the official switching on ceremony of the Longford Christmas lights in Market Square were Ciara Farrell, Elaine Mimnagh, Sarah Ryan, Charlie and Harry Finn. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Frank, Shauna, Amy, Angela and Leah Doyle in Market Square, Longford for the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Santa's Elves Ciara Farrell, Elaine Mimnagh and Katie O'Connor at the official switching on of the Longford Christmas Lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Amber O'Toole, Keeva Kelly and Mia O'Toole at the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Santa spinkling magic dust over Longford. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Mesahch Goen, Alex Dunne and Deborah Mensa in Market Square for the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Elaine Mimnagh distributing sweets to the youngsters gathered in Market Square. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

All smiles for the camera at the official switching on ceremony of the Longford Christmas lights were Lisa and Kevin Cooke. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Santa pictured with Mary Lou, Caitlyn and Patrick Nevin at the official switching on of the Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Santa with Daisy May and Jasmine Hayes at the official switching on ceremony of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Ho, Ho, Ho, Merry Christmas...Santa pictured with Noemi and Noe Duszynska Mach. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Santa shares a laugh with Lucy and Holly McKenna at the official switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Becky Jordan, Declan, Amy and Andrew Duke, with Jojo Waters at the switching on of the Longford Christmas lights. Photo by Shelley Corcoran