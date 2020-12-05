Photo Gallery: A nostalgic look back at Christmas in Longford and meeting Santa at the old Quinnsworth store

Meeting Santa at the old Quinnsworth in Longford during Christmas 1963. Our photo features Anthony and Lilly Garvey from Collyvore, Edgeworthstown with their daughter, Mary.

Another great Quinn family photo from 1958 and it features Noel and Bernadette Quinn with their cousins, Gerry from Goshen, Edgeworthstown, who has sadly passed away.

Christine Keenan (née Lennon) from Aughnacliffe used to loved coming in from Aughnacliffe as a child to meet Santa in Ouinnsworth. Here is a great photo from 1962.

The Sextons grew up on the Ballinalee Rd (where the Attic Youth project is located now) and are pictured here with Santa in Quinnsworth in 1977. Left to right, Miriam, Barney, Rita and John.

The Darling family from Longford town are pictured with Santa in Quinnsworth in 1980 and it includes Clive and Rosaleen with their children Lesley and Nigel.

This is a notable photo as it includes Nobby Loughlin who was usually the photographer for Santa in Quinnsworth. His father also took the photos before him. It also featured a number of the Quinn family. Left to right, Ciaran Quinn, Frankie Higgins RIP, Noel Quinn, Nobby Loughlin and Patrick Quinn.

Quinnsworth was founded by Peter Quinn Snr and this is a photo of three of his grandchildren, Damian, Kate and Mark with their parents, Claire and Patrick, when they visited Santa in 1982.

Well known Longford town man, Justin Gray was more than pleased to meet Santa in Quinnsworth back in 1977.

The old Quinnsworth store on Longford’s Main Street was a Christmas institution for many local families.