Casey family in Newtowncashel host 7km for 7 Days Challenge for Longford Hospice

The extended Casey Family, along with friends and neighbours, decided to create a fundraiser in aid of Longford Hospice in memory of Bernie (Bernard) Casey, Newtowncashel.

The 7km for 7 Days Challenge for Longford Hospice ran from Monday, June 15 to Sunday, June 21 and each day the aim was to cover 7km for 7 days, walking, running, cycling or crawling.

The final 7km of the journey took place in Newtowncashel on Sunday, June 21.

Donations can still be made to this worthy cause via Facebook '7km for 7 Days Challenge in aid of Longford Hospice' or on their 7km for 7 Days Challenge for Longford Hospice GoFundMe page up until Tuesday, June 30.

Alternatively, donations can be given to Michelle Casey Lisnagan, or can be left into Martina O'Brien in O'Briens Corner Shop Lanesboro.

To-date the challenge has raised over €3,500 and well done to all concerned.

