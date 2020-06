GALLERY 4 | The joys of working on Longford's Costa Del Sod

Tom Shortt’s tractor-mad grandson, 2 year old Conor Shortt, emptying the trailer in the shed. All the turf done for another year and a great time had by all Picture: Seamus Shortt

Sean, Caoimhe and Caitlin Eager, Ardagh at the bog Picture: Melissa Eager, Ardagh

James Patrick Sheridan surveying the turf on his 70th birthday Picture: Maria Sheridan

Matthew Gillen, Bawn, Moydow footing turf in the sunshine Picture: Noelle Gillen

Grace O’Reilly, from Lanesboro, not looking too happy having the trailer full of good black turf Picture: Michael J O’Reilly

Bringing home the turf, Newtowncashel style: Anita Finnegan with two of her grandchildren Shauna and Lauren Mulvihill. Their sixth load and two more to go! Picture: Liam Finnegan

Roisin Fagan, age 10, working hard on the bog in North Longford and bringing the first load home Picture: Michelle Fagan

Anna Carrig at the bog in Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim Picture: Fiona Reynolds