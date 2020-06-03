Bog pictures wanted! Show us what's to see working on Longford's Costa Del Sod this year

Turning, footing and drawing turf on the bog has been one of the few reasons people were exempt from the Covid-19 2km and subsequent 5km restrictions.

So lots of people have been out and about on the bog in recent weeks. We want you to send us your pictures from that day on the bog - midges and all!

It could be a shot of the beautiful wonderful landscape that is the bog or some photos of people at work.

You don't have to be working with turf. If you are out and about on our bogs for a walk we'd also be delighted if you send in your pictures of what you come across.

Send your photos to this email address: newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Include names, where you're from, where the picture was taken and other details you'd like us to mention.

Write COSTA DEL SOD in the subject line of your mail.

We'll publish the pictures on the Longford Leader website and a selection in the print edition of the Longford Leader also.

Get snapping but respect the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.



