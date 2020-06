Gallery 2 | Lots of Longford people have been out and about on the Costa Del Sod in recent weeks

Robyn McDermott, 18 months old, from Lissanurlan, daughter of John & Clare McDermott, doing her bit in Clonterm bog for 2020 Picture: John McDermott

The Tiernan and Gerety families from Ballinamore, Kenagh helping out together to get the turf footed Picture: Jacinta Tiernan

Niamh and Ruairi Tiernan from Ballinamore, Kenagh stopping for a photo after completing turf Picture: Jacinta Tiernan

Don Harry Byrne, age 13, busy at work in Ring Dong bog, Kenagh Picture: Olive McKeogh

Hannah Fisher in Townagh bog, Co Longford getting their turf home Picture: Rhonda Fisher

Maurice Leahy is a retired Garda Sergeant from Longford Garda Station. He is 90 years young this year. He is pictured here taking a wee break from Turf cutting at Clontirm near Longford Town a few days ago !

Baby Tiernan McGowan, born on March 25, son of Ronan and Una, Manorhamilton, was ten weeks old when this photo was taken with his proud Grandad Seamus Lennon after a productive day in the bog! Seamus is from Ballymahon and he retired last March after 38 years of service with Bord na Móna Picture: Una Lennon

Family fun in Killashee footing turf - Chris and Mary O’Donoghue with nephew Daniel Campbell Picture: Claire Kiernan