Longford Leader gallery: Moyne CS goes back to the 60s
There was plenty of theatrical and musical entertainment last week as Moyne CS held a special 60s show.
Here are some of the pictures photographer Shelley Corcoran took on the night.
16/12/2019
Search our Archive
There was plenty of theatrical and musical entertainment last week as Moyne CS held a special 60s show.
Here are some of the pictures photographer Shelley Corcoran took on the night.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on