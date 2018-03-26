Longford to roll out red carpet for the Dublin2Mayo Charity Tractor Run 2018

Longford Vintage Club will be playing a key role in the Dublin2Mayo Charity Tractor Run 2018 which takes place on Friday and Saturday, 30 & 31.



The event, in aid of Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin and the Special Care Baby Unit at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, begins this Friday morning, with tractors setting off from the Papal Cross car park in the Phoenix Park at 9am.



The convoy will traverse the country and is scheduled to arrive at Feericks, Rathowen at 2.30pm before arriving in Longford for 4pm, marking the conclusion of Day One.



Participants in the tractor run will depart from the Longford Vintage Club clubhouse, Connolly Barracks on Saturday, March 31 at 7.30am. Tractors are due in Lanesboro by 8.15am and they will continue their journey onwards to Castlebar where they are scheduled to finish at the Breaffy Arms Hotel at 4.45pm.



John Corley, one of the organisers of the Dublin2Mayo Charity Tractor Run, recently visited Longford Vintage Club to brief members about the event and Club Chairperson Ken Johnston also presented a donation.



Longford Vintage Club are delighted to be helping out and welcoming the participants.



For more details on the event and the route over the two days, check out their Facebook page ‘Dublin2Mayo Charity Tractor Run 2018’.

Meanwhile, Longford Macra raised €1,000 for the Dublin2Mayo Charity Tractor Run 2018 during their barn dance on St Patrick’s night in the Longford Arms Hotel.



Aisling Flanagan, on behalf of Longford Macra, thanked everyone that supported the barn dance, particularly, Orlagh Reynolds of the Longford Arms Hotel for all her help and support.

Aisling explained, “We raised €1,000 for the Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run in aid of Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin and the Special Care Baby Unit Mayo General Hospital, Castlebar.



“Thanks to John Corley and Padraic Gallagher who travelled from Mayo to be with us on the night and they brought their Massey 35 which they are raffling off on Saturday, March 31.”

*** Don’t forget, The Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run takes place this Friday, March 30 starting in the Phoenix Park and it is due to arrive in Longford at 4pm. Tractors will be parked up overnight in Connolly Barracks and on Saturday morning they set off at 7.30am and head to Castlebar. Anyone is welcome to join in on their run.