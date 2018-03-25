Pictures: Sun shines down on 84th County Longford Ploughing Championships in Carrickedmond

They came from all over the country and were treated to all the very best of rural life in Co Longford at this year's much anticipated ploughing championships.

There was something for everyone to enjoy and the celebrity ploughing match with country singer Ciaran Rosney went down a treat.

Local author John Connell who penned The Cow Book was also mingling with the crowds in Carrickedmond and the dog show was every bit as successful as it was last year.

For lots more on the Ploughing Championships, see next week's Longford Leader on sale Wednesday.

