New ‘On Your Bike’ initiative comes to Longford

County Longford Youth Service, a project of Longford Community Resources CLG, has recently rolled out a new initiative aimed at young people who are living in direct provision in Longford town.

The project saw old abandoned/unclaimed bicycles from An Garda Síochána in Longford, Ballymahon and Store Street, Dublin find new homes and make a big change to the young people living in our community. Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board kindly provided a bike maintenance tutor who helped the young men restore the bikes from their unloved state of disrepair to an essential part of a young person’s life.

The young men also learned the basics of bike maintenance, fixing punctures, inserting chain links and maintaining good brakes.

Mark Noble, Youth Worker with LCRL, stated, “This project provided a valuable outlet for the young men and the bikes will allow these young people a mode of transport around Longford which will help them to access education, part time employment and reach appointments, all in a healthy and environmentally friendly way.”

Longford’s Community Garda Ann-Marie Durkin kindly facilitated a Bike Safety workshop to prepare them for safe road use.

Longford Sports Partnership played an essential role in ensuring that all of the participant’s safety was put at the forefront of the programme by ensuring that all of the young men had cycle helmets and working lights both front and rear.

Adrian Greene, CEO of LCRL, acknowledged the collaborative work between all the agencies which brought this project to fruition and stated that ‘both LCRL and the young men involved in this programme would like to thank all the agencies involved in making this initiative possible and a special thanks to the Department of Children and Youth Affairs and Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board for their ongoing support in providing Youth Work in Co Longford.’

