Direct provision residents host Longford photo exhibition

Longford library was the chosen venue for a special photo exhibition on Wednesday, December 18, held as part of youth service works done by young men from the Richmond Court direct provision centre in Longford.

The event, which was hosted by Longford community resources clg and County Longford Youth Service, was deemed a huge success all round and was attended by representatives from Longford/Westmeath ETB and Youth Work Ireland.

Mark Noble, Youth Worker with Co Longford Youth Service, explained: “They (residents of the centre) took the photos themselves, framed them, and put on the exhibition as part of a group that runs here in the youth service.”

The exhibition resulted from a recent workshop held for residents of the centre, in conjunction with Longford/Westmeath ETB, and Mark says it is the first of many to come. Participating residents hail from all corners of the world, including South Africa, Sierra Leone, the Congo, Croatia and Syria.

Mark said: “The guys recently took part in a photography workshop, which was done in conjunction with the ETB.

“Luke Daniels, a photographer, came down and trained the guys in photography skills.

“We hope to do a Fetac level 3 here in Longford Community resources with the youth service in the New Year. Any of the lads that enjoyed it will have an opportunity to do a Fetac level 3 in it.

“And we will probably be opening it up to the general public as well if somebody else wants to come and take part in it.”

To aim of the recent exhibition was to promote the good aspects of work carried out by centre residents, as well as showing that they can have an important and positive role to play in Irish society.

“Direct provision centres have got a lot of bad press,” Mark said.

“The guys have been coming to the youth service for roughly one and a half years. They do some volunteering for loads of different organisations, such as the Irish heart foundation.

“It is really positive for them and it is really positive for Longford as a whole to have the lads in the direct provision centre, because they really do get stuck in, get involved and help out.”