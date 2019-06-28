Longford Tidy Towns: Area Estate Litter League update

Longford Town has been to the forefront of the battle against litter for many years now. The annual Longford Area/Estate Litter League has been central to that campaign.

Each year residents from different areas and estates around Longford Town come out in force to spruce up their areas. The result is a cleaner town and a nicer place to live.

Once again the Tidy Towns Longford Town Area Litter League is underway in conjunction with the Longford Leader.

The purpose of the initiative is to encourage local participation in the eradication of litter in the town. It is hoped that the competition will raise awareness of the extent of litter in the local community.

