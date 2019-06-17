GALLERY| Huge school participation in Longford County council's digital project initiative

Longford County Counci (LCC)l recently invited all primary schools in Co. Longford to participate in a “Primary School’s Digital Project”.

The Project is unique to Co. Longford and was organised by LCC through funding received from the Department of Rural and Community Development. The objective was to help children in Longford understand the National Broadband Plan.

As part of the Project, LCC’s Broadband Officer, Ms. Christine Collins, visited schools in the county to introduce the children to the National Broadband Plan and help explain some of the technical terminology used.

Following her visit, the students in each school prepared a short project on the National Broadband Plan and what it will mean for their school and their families.

Also read: Carrigy elected Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council

The projects submitted were then evaluated by an independent adjudicator with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awarded to schools in each municipal district.

Following the adjudication, the winning entries were invited to attend the awards ceremony on Thursday, May 2, in Aras an Chontae, Longford County Council.Minister of State Seán Canney T.D. was on hand to present the awards and commended students for their creativity.

Longford MD winners:

1st - Melview National School

2nd - Scoil Mhuire N.S., Newtownforbes

3rd - St. Josephs N.S.

Granard MD top three:

1st - Scoil Mhuire N.S. Aughnagarron

2nd - Sacred Heart N.S.

3rd St. Colmcille’s N.S.

Ballymahon MD top three:

1st - St John’s N.S. Edgeworthstown

2nd - St. Sinneach’s N.S. Colehill

3rd - Scoil Bhríde N.S. Glen

PICTURES: Shelley Corcoran

Also read - Longford takeover of RTÉ newsroom continues as Fran McNulty appointed Agriculture & Consumer Affairs correspondent