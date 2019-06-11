GALLERY| Students of St Mel's honoured at annual ceremony

The annual awards for St Mel's college, Longford, took place in recent times. There were many awards presented on the night.

Eoin McGuinness was presented with the Fr Manning Medal by Principal Declan Rowley. Gary Noone wass presented with the Mel Murtagh cup for student of the year and Tadhg McNiven received the Senior Basketballer of the Year from Miss Sweeney.

Senior Rugby Player of the Year award was given to Peadar Kenny, while Kevin Baskett was presented with the 1st Year Soccer Player of the Year by Coach Mr Clyne. Stephen O Brien won the Geraldine McManus Cup for the Best Junior cert results for 2018

Gary Noone also received the Cusack Memorial Award for Outstanding Student of English and Adam Donnelly received the U-15 Soccer Player of the Year from Mr Enright.

Mr O Connell presents the Senior Soccer Player of the Year to Eoin Gray, with Paddy Moran receiving the 1st Year Gaelic Footballer of the year from coaches Mr Garvey and Miss Cassidy

Stephen O Brien won the U-16 Gaelic Football Player of the Year award and Euan Finneran took home the Senior Footballer of the Year award. Finally, Colm Coyle was presented with the U-14 Footballer of the Year by coaches Mr Garvey and Miss Cassidy.

PICTURES: Declan Rowley

