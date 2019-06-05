Exam time for more than 1,300 Longford students

It's go time for 638 Leaving Certificate students and 677 Junior Certificate students in nine Longford schools as the state exams kicked off this morning (Wednesday, June 5).

The examinations run until Wednesday, June 19, for Junior Certificate/Cycle subjects and Tuesday, June 25, for Leaving Certificate subjects.

The written exams in the Leaving Certificate Applied programme finish on Thursday, June 13. The results of the Leaving Certificate examinations will be available on Tuesday, August 13, with the online results access service open from the earlier time of 10am on that morning.

Results of the Junior Certificate/Cycle will be available in late- September 2019.

There are more boys than girls doing the Leaving Cert this year with 327 male candidates and 311 females.

There are 356 boys doing the Juior Cert exams this year, with 321 female candidates.

The Longford Leader would like to take this opportunity to wish all Leaving and Junior Cert students the very best of luck in their exams.