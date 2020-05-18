Longford Sports Partnership: Raymond Grehan's top tips for staying active and healthy

In Week Two of the Longford Sports Partnership Staying Active & Healthy series, Raymond Grehan talks about staying fit, healthy and active during this period.

ALSO CHECK OUT : WEEK ONE - LONGFORD SPORTS PARTNERSHIP'S STAYING ACTIVE & HEALTHY SERIES

So, tell us a little bit about yourself?



My name is Raymond Grehan. I live in Edgeworthstown but I grew up in Ardagh. I love GAA, soccer, rugby, any sport. I support Longford, Longford Town Football Club, Leinster, Liverpool and Rangers. I have ran/walked my 137th Parkrun and I have been a run director and volunteer. I recently took park in 6 weeks workout in the gym with Longford Sport Partnership and Longford Sports Inclusion Disability Officer (SIDO) Orla Dempsey, I really enjoyed it. I would normally do Parkrun every Saturday, I never miss it. I walk my dog almost everyday.

Raymond’s Favourites

Favourite Food (Guilty Pleasure): Donor Kebab really I love all types of food

Favourite food (Healthy option): Chicken wrap and lot of salad.

Favourite Film: Back to the future part 1,2,3. And Rocky1,2,3,4,5.....

Favourite book: When I was a child loved Shoot! magazine, my mammy would buy it for me every Friday. I really miss that. I loved the facts, reading about players, good memories

Favourite music / musician, Favourite song: I am not interested in music

What are you doing to stay active during these times?

I walk 5-6km (stay in radius) most days with my dog. I really miss working out in gym.

Top tips to stay connected?

I think the best way is Facebook, WhatsApp and video call. Thank god for the internet.

Top tips to stay active?

Get up early go for a walk in the country with the good smell of slurry and Silage. Have a routine.

Top tips for your mental health?

Stay positive, Get some exercise, stay connected with family and friends is very important.

What is the first thing you will do once the restrictions are lifted?

No.1 is Parkrun, I can’t wait to get back to it. Then go to LTFC match and sports will be back on the tv.

Anything else you like to add in?

Yes I love being involved and helping out with this huge thank you to Longford Sports Partnership for thinking of me and to Lisa Kenny, Aislinn McHugh, Orla Dempsey, Fiona Hope for running that 6 week programme. I had a fantastic time.

The Longford Sports Partnership are putting up daily recommendations for everyone on their social media, Instagram:@longfordsportspartnership Facebook: longfordsportspartnership everyday at 11am. There are also resources on our website www.longfordsports.ie.

The Home Work out that Raymond is referring to is available on Longford Sports Partnership’s YouTube, if anyone would like to follow it. Please see two of those exercises included. Complete 10 repetitions at your own pace and do 3-4 rounds of each, with a suitable weight such as a bottle of water or canned goods. With any exercises remember stay within your comfort zone and don’t push yourself to complete any of the exercises and only complete these exercises if your health allows you to do so.

We have a booklet of suitable exercises if anyone would like this just give us a call on 043 33 43493 or sports@longfordcoco.ie and we will send it out.

The SIDO Orla Dempsey coordinated this programme. Eleven people from the Longford area participated. It involved gym group class, food and home exercise programme to follow. The programme was funded by the HSE and Healthy Ireland Initiative with communication support from Fiona Hope in Chime (National Charity for Deafness and Hearing Loss) who provided Irish Sign language interpretations.

All participants were given detailed instructions of the home workout with subtitled video clips. Raymond was very committed and worked hard, adhering to the programme guidelines, and because of this there has been huge improvements in their fitness and health.