Longford Leader gallery: Festive cheer in rich supply as Ballyleague locals turn out for switching on of Christmas lights

There was plenty of festive cheer in Ballyleague in recent days as locals turned out to see the annual turning on of the Christmas lights.
Here are a flavour of some of the pictures which were taken.
A court has heard how a Longford man was caught red handed trying to hide in a shed after allegedly carrying out a burglary in Killashee earlier this month
WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann warns of dense fog and hazardous driving conditions for Longford and five other counties
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.