Make it a very special Mother's Day by sending the Longford Leader your photos and messages
Supported by ÁINE'S Fashion & Lingerie Boutique, Main Street, Longford
There is no-one as special and as loved as a mother, and this year the Longford Leader, proudly supported by ÁINE'S Fashion & Lingerie Boutique, Main Street, Longford wants to help you wish your mum a very happy Mother's Day.
Whether it's a beloved grandmother who you are missing during Covid-19, someone who became a mother for the first time during the pandemic, or someone who has cared for you as a mother would and deserves a big thank you, we want you to send us your message and photo!
Mother's Day is on Sunday, March 14 so waste no time and get busy choosing a favourite photo or take a new one, write your special message and email it to us for inclusion in the Longford Leader newspaper and on our website.
Send your photos and messages to : newsroom@longfordleader.ie
Important: Please include Mother's Day in the subject line of your email and also include your full names and where you are from in Longford
