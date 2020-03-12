GALLERY| Great competition at Longford SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme

The Longford County Finals of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme were held in Abberycartron Lane on Wednesday, March 11.

The ‘A’ Cup, open to boys and/or mixed teams from small schools, had 13 passionate schools competing in 2 groups of 5. The various group stages were exciting and close encounters, but it was Fermoyle National school that triumphed overall.

The ‘B’ Cup, for medium sized schools, again proved to be a compelling division with 23 teams involved. The last school standing was Scoil Mhuire, Newtown following some competitive games.

In the Girls ‘A’ Cup, for small schools, Colehill National School came out on top in a in a really exciting and hard-fought tournament.

In the Girls ‘B’ Cup Final, for medium sized schools, Stonepark National School sealed qualification to the next stage after they overcame a tough challenge with the other 10 schools participating.

