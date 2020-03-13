GALLERY| The stage is set for Longford ploughing 2020

-
June Owens, PJ Reilly, Cynthia Geelan Cruise, Luke Casey, Turloch McGovern, Alex Small Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Niall McCormack and Alex Slevin (BTS), Chrisie McCormack (Spons), Cynthia Geelan Cruise, Charlie Lynch (Publican), Luke Casey Picture: Shelley Corcor
Niall McCormack and Alex Slevin (BTS), Cynthia Geelan Cruise, Charlie Lynch (Publican) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Committee: John Maye, Neville Mills, Barry White, Declan McCormack, Mel McKenna, Tom Bannon, Luke Casey, Brendan Quigley, Bernie Jordan, Cynthia Geela
Eamon Drake and Charlie Burns (Spons), Barnie Kenny (NPA Director), Cynthia Geelan Cruise (Ploughing Chair), Brian Sheridan (Spons) Picture: Shelley
Tom and Maura Monaghan, Rachel Alford and Sean Monaghan (Members), Turloch McGovern, Alex Small (Member) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
John Maye Exhibit. Manager, Tom Bannon (Plough Sec.), Coote Geelan (Member), Bernard Casey (Member) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Eamon Kiernan, Rob McCormack and Stephen Cox (Members), Bernie Jordan, Brendan Quigley (Vice Pres. Ploughing) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Farmer Phil - Philip Stewart Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Jim Tynan, Philip Stewart (IFarmer Phil), Spon. Barry White, Neville Mills (Ass. Treas.) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Chrisie McCormack, Enda and John Gerety (Sponsors), PJ Reilly, Declan McCormack (Spon), Gavin White (IFA Chair) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Host Family; Brona Kiernan-Lynch, Shane, Marian and Syl Kiernan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
