GALLERY| The stage is set for Longford ploughing 2020

The countdown for the 2020 Longford ploughing championships is officially on, as the launch was held on Wednesday last, March 04, in Macken’s Boomerang bar in Granard.

Committee members, sponsors, this year’s host family and special guest Farmer Phil were present on the night to kickstart final preparations ahead of the main event on Sunday, March 22.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

