Longford Acorn Project receives €500 donation from staff at Aldi Longford

The Longford Acorn Project has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Longford Town store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Frances Salinger, Pozy Green and Conal Morgan from the Longford Acorn Project by Monika Fila, Aldi Longford Town’s ‘Charity Champion’.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about. The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Pat Halpin, Aldi Longford Store Manager said: “Our store team are proud to have chosen the Longford Acorn Project for our Community Grants donation. The invaluable work they do to support those experiencing poverty and exclusion in Longford is extremely important.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Aldi Longford Town is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, the store has donated over 16,300 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.

