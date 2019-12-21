GALLERY| Quirky tales launch in Ardagh

Every quarter a group of children’s writers and illustrators gather in Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre, Ardagh, Co. Longford under the guidance of Eileen Moynihan to eat cake, laugh, listen to and look at each other’s work.

All are passionate about the world of the imagination and about creating stories, poems and art for children. Eileen organises a full learning experience each time, bringing inspirational writers and illustrators along to share their skills.

The Quirky Tales book is a result of these gatherings and a call out for illustrations. Pictures were received from far and near and from old and young. These really bring the characters to life and add to the adventure of meeting a talking snail, magical wolf and many more creatures full of wisdom, nonsense and interesting features who only lived in the minds of the writers until now.

Quirky Tales was launched in Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre on Saturday, December 7.

The Midlands Children's Book Writers and Illustrators Group would like to thank County Longford Arts Office for sponsoring this project; Creative Ardagh for sponsoring the design and layout, and for providing the space to meet and chat where they came up with the idea and laid the groundwork for the project; Colleen Jones, Regional Advisor for SCBWI Ireland for supporting the local group; Eileen Moynihan, SCBWI volunteer for SCBWI Ireland - Midlands social events, who keeps the group together and active; all of the contributing artists who answered the call out, in particular Gaelscoil Longfoirt who gave the opportunity to the children to do this in school; and all their friends and families for their continued support of their endeavours.

