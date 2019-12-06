GALLERY| Teathbha 2019 hits the right notes with history enthusiasts

The recent launch of the 2019 edition of Teathbha, the Journal of County Longford Historical Society, marked a five-in-a-row for its editor James MacNerney.

It is James’s tenth journal since he took on the role. This fact, and the range and quality of articles, came in for deserved praise from Eamonn Brennan, the Irish and Cultural Officer with Longford GAA, who performed the launch in Longford Library.

The journal has contributions that will be of great interest to local history enthusiasts. Included are articles relating to the momentous events of a century ago: the First Dáil, 1919-21; Bridget Farrell, who was a member of Cumann na mBan; and reminiscences of Sr Cecilia, a former teacher in Longford, who witnessed the War of Independence in her youth.

Also read: Festive cheer on show at Newtownforbes Christmas crafts fair

The career of land agent Matthew Weld O’Connor is covered, as is that of his son Sir William O’Connor. There are pieces on two Fenians: poet ‘Leo’ Casey and Ballymahon-born Patrick Egan. Bishop John Kilduff, who completed the first phase of the work on St Mel’s Cathedral, is the subject of an article, as is Fr Raymund Dowdall, who helped some of Rome’s Jews to escape the Nazis during the Second World War.

Amongst the many other contributions is a review of books on Oliver Goldsmith and his home area; an account of the O’Farrell-Reynolds fiddle manuscripts; the tragic life of Bernard Clarke; and a walk through Ballinalee as it was in the 1930s.

The journal is available from outlets around the county at €12 per copy and is an ideal Christmas present.

Also read: Dublin GAA star to turn on Granard Christmas lights this weekend