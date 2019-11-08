GALLERY| Lights, camera, action for Grattan Óg night at the OsKaRs

The red carpet will be rolled out as Hollywood glitz and glamour comes to Longford Arms Hotel this Saturday, November 9 at 8pm for the eagerly anticipated Grattan Óg night at the OsKaRs.

Demand for tickets is brisk but please note there are a limited number still available at €20 each.The OsKaRs event is a fundraising themed occasion where people will get the opportunity to experience excitement quite similar to the actual Oscars.

Red carpets, glitz, glamour and high fashion will be the order of the night as well as an evening of top class entertainment.

Seven movies have been carefully selected and seventy local people will be re-enacting a well known scene from these movies.

The movies will be premiered on the night and awards will be presented as in Hollywood for everything from Best Actor to Best Movie and much, much more. Among the movies are Mrs Doubtfire with Tony Nerney in the lead role.

Mick Maguire, Stonepark’s iconic marathon runner, who completed the Longford and Dublin marathons this year is Waking Ned Devine. Reports are that Mick stripped to the skin and drove in to Stonepark on a Honda 50. Fr James McKiernan and Dee Monaghan play the lead roles in The Quiet Man and this is a film not to be missed.

Other movies include Fr Ted, The Wind that Shakes the Barley, The Snapper and the one everyone is waiting for, Calendar Girls. Not to be outdone by Mick Maguire, the Calendar Girls will reveal all.

Grattan Óg has been developing over the last 40 years and now it’s one of the finest community facilities in the county.

Led in the 80s and 90s by Brendan Lennon and in the 2000s by the BCDG (Ballymacormack Community Development Group) the playing fields have been expanded, a walkway has been created, and a new car park and playground has been put in place.

The Grattan Ladies team, which began six years ago, are the 2019 Longford Intermediate champions and they also progressed to the Leinster club semi final. The funds raised through the OsKaRs event will be used to build extra dressing rooms, a gym and a meeting room.

This night promises to be a sell out. Tickets are available from Farrell Coy, The Longford Arms Hotel or the Grattan Óg ticket office at 087 939 9233 and Facebook facebook.com/grattanoskars

Please note that this is an over 18s event.

