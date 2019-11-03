GALLERY| Crowds descend upon Bunlahy for Ballymore GFC fundraiser weekend
Johnny Brady was the main act at last weekend's Marquee in Bunlahy, which was held to raise funds for Ballymore GFC.
The event was held in a bid to drum up much needed funds to complete building works on dressing rooms and a meeting room on the grounds of Ballymore GFC.
Featuring a kiddies disco, the talents of DJ Fergal Darcy, the Alternative Rose of Bunlahy and music from the main man himself, Johnny Brady, it was truly a marquee to remember.
Pictures: Shelley Corcoran
