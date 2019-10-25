GALLERY| No 'kidding' around with the children's selection at Spirit Longford

The majority of items offered for sale in Spirit may be of the adult variety, however, a gap in the market led to founders Peter and Joe making a move into children’s clothes and accessories, and thus SpiritKids was born.

Their kids’ clothes outlet was previously located further up the town in Longford, however both strands of the business are now amalgamated into one in the Old Dunnes stores building on Main street.

The main clothing brand offered by Spirit Kids is the well-known, high quality brand ‘Name IT’, which offers durable, trendy styles with funky colours and designs to suit all tastes, all at an affordable price.

Peter Dolan explained, “We were up and down to the showrooms when we were buying Jack & Jones and we seen the 'Name IT' brand.

“It is a best selling brand and came under the same umbrella as Jack & Jones. We realised there was nothing in the town catering for that age, only Penneys and Dunnes.

“There is nothing wrong with Penneys or Dunne’s, don’t get me wrong, but it just was a little more upmarket.

“The clothes were excellent quality, with great prices. So we said ok, we are missing a beat here lads and we decided to open a kids shop.”

Peter and Joe now supply kids clothing, accessories, footwear and more for both boys and girls from newborn to twelve years of age, ensuring no stone has been left unturned.

Peter remarked, “It is a fabulous building and we can cater for everyone in this building now.

“We offer newborn clothes, kids’ suits, kid boy and girls’ clothes, from ages 0 to ages 12. Then we also take over from aged twelve on.

“We also do wedding and communion suits for boys and communion dresses and that for girls, a bit of everything.”

The newborn range at Spirit starts from 0 months to 9 months, with the soft, comfortable and very durable styles coming in delicate colours with a very fashionable twist, helping to make the process of dressing babies that little bit easier for parents.

Mini Boy/Girl range starts from 9 months to 4years, and focuses on comfort and durability. These items are designed for the mobility of busy toddlers and feature edgy colours and designs that can be seen throughout jeans, t-shirts, shirts, pants and accessories.

Kids Boy/Girl range starts from 4 years – 12years and are designed for those younger generations with an eye for fashion. This range supplies both everyday clothing and functional dress wear with trendy details.

For more information visit Spirit’s new store on Main Street, Longford.

Don't forget, You can also now shop for kids clothes on Sundays in Spirit.