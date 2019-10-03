GALLERY| Fly-tipping continues in Longford

There have been increased incidences of illegal dumping reported in Longford county over the past number of months.

We reported on once such case back in July of this year, read more here, which was spotted by the Longford Leader team on the Cooleeny road from the Longford Animal Health centre (N4) to the Ardagh road.

The road is known to Longford county council as an illegal dumping hotspot and they recently told the Leader that the repeat cases in this area were ‘extremely frustrating’, with the likely perpetrator known to them.

In recent days/weeks, there have been further incidences of fly-tipping along the same stretch of road. Among the items discarded are general household rubbish, a mattress and a leather couch.

