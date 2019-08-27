Longford schools laud health and fitness programme

Two Longford school teachers have praised a health and fitness programme currently being delivered to schools by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton and supported by Fyffes.



Áine Timmins, a teacher at Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard, described a visit to her school earlier this year as ‘an asset to any school promoting a healthier lifestyle to its children’. The visit covered topics such as advice on healthy eating, exercises for young people through engaging and fun-filled activities and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physically fit.

“The children loved the session, which included fun activities to some cool music, whilst the teachers were really impressed with how well the children were put through their paces,” Áine said.

Echoing her sentiments was Aisling Orohoe, teacher at St. Dominic's NS, Kenagh.



She said: “The whole experience was very well organised and the children thoroughly enjoyed having Tom put them through their paces. We would highly recommend the programme to other schools that are thinking of applying.”

Visit www.fyffesfitsquad.ie for more information.

