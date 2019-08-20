GALLERY| Plenty of 'ceoil agus craic' at the Old Schoolhouse in Clondra

The Old Schoolhouse in Clondra is the venue every Monday night for a Teach Ceoil traditional music and dancing session.

Teach Ceoil runs from 9pm to 11pm over the summer months and all are welcome to attend.

Musicians that perform include Packy Brady (accordion and tin whistle); Jimmy Brehony (accordion and tin whistle); Paddy Joe Farrell (accordion); Liam Fenelon (guitar); Mick Gallagher (guitar); Arthur Cumiskey (guitar), Dolores Kane (violin), Thomas Killian (banjo & keyboard), Deirdre Killiam (keyboard), Ambrose McDermott (accordion), Danny O'Hara (keyboard) and Noel Sweeney (saxophone/flute).

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

