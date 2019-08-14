Cronin among the stellar Marquee in Drumlish line-up

Irish band, Cronin, who hail from the Midlands, have confirmed that they will return to the stage at the Marquee in Drumlish Festival this year.

The Irish stars are taking a break from recording sessions in the studio, the follow-up to their critically acclaimed debut ‘The first kiss of Love’, so they can perform at a host of Irish festivals.

Included on that list of festivals is the Marquee in Drumlish Festival, with the band to make yet another appearance.



This marks their tenth annual appearance at the festival and the committee are ecstatic to welcome them once more. The boys will take to the stage on Sunday, August 18.

Organising committee member Ciarán Lennon told the Leader: “Johnny and Mick Cronin and their band will be there.

“They have been with us for all of the ten years and close nearly every Sunday night.

“They are stalwarts of the festival.”

Cronin’s upcoming performance at the marquee comes on the back of an appearance at a London show, which was attended by actor Johnny Depp, Shane MacGowan and Creation records boss, Alan McGee, the man behind Oasis.

Cronin are no strangers to Charlie in the Chocolate factory star Johnny Depp, who has become a huge fan, having previously performed together at the wedding of Shane Macgowan and Victoria Mary Clarke in Copenhagen last November.

Cronin will also appear at Electric Picnic and the Dublin Beer circus this year and will use their upcoming performances to debut some new material, while also celebrating some of their old favourites.

